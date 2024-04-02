Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s previous close.

Equillium Stock Performance

Equillium stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $3,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 913.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

