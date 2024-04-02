Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS ERLFF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.19. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

