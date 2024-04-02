Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77. 1,818,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,869,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

