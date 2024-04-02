Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 18,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

EPD stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

View Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.