Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.04

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as C$27.04 and last traded at C$26.82, with a volume of 259943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.8767568 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

