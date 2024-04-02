Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.85

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 138332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

