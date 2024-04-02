Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,400 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 2,059,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

