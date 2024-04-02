Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
ENCVF stock opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57.
About Encavis
