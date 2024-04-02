Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENCVF stock opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

