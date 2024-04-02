Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 133,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

