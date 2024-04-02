Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.
About Elkem ASA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.