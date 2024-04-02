ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,143.04

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $1,143.04 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007657 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,564.94 or 1.00236901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05006225 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,204.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

