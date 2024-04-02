Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 6.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $17.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $760.55. 2,918,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $722.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $342.30 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.82.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

