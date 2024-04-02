electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECORGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in electroCore by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Trading Down 3.8 %

ECOR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 11,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. electroCore has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECORGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

