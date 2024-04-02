electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
ECOR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 11,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. electroCore has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.08.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.
