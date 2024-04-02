electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

electroCore Trading Down 3.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in electroCore by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 11,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. electroCore has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

