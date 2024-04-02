Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 323,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,585,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

