Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in March

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Elastic Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. Elastic has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Elastic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

