Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 1.9 %

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 3.48. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.