Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 3.48. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.34.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
