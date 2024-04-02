Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EGLE. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $61.78 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.90 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

