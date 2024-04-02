Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,504. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

