Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.55. 2,305,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,459. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

