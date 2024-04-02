DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 445,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,625. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.43%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

