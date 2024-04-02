DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DSS Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DSS has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Get DSS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.