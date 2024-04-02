Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $13.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.55. 1,180,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.05. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.01 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

