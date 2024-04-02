Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,734 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 2,452,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

