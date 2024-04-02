Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

