Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 6,860,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

