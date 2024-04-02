Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $12.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.71. 472,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,402. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $313.47 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.13 and its 200 day moving average is $392.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

