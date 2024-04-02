Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.22. 535,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,685. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $230.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.14.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

