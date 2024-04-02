Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.87. 1,186,733 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.39. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

