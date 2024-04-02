Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,434. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $11.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1,243.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,029. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $664.41 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,267.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,112.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

