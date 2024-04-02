Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,870,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,700. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

