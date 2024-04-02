Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $16.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $953.02. The company had a trading volume of 201,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,843. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $959.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $881.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.