Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,501 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $149.12. 265,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,001. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

