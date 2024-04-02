Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 27 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

EQIX stock traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $791.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $851.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

