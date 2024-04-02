Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.89. 909,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $210.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

