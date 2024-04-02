Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $30.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $962.66. The stock had a trading volume of 670,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $938.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $379.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

