DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.56. 65,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 321,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.