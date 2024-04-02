Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.40.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

