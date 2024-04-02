Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.43. 832,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,155. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.