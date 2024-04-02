Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DFIN stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 33,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 548,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

