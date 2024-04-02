Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. 287,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

