Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Increased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

