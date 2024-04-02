Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cordant Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 803,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

