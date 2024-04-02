Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 0.3 %

DDT traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is 25.83. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of 25.20 and a 1 year high of 26.59.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

