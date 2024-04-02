dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.40 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and $16,393.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00161634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,781,306 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.94964592 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $16,230.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

