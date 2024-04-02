Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 0.9%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.40. Approximately 2,366,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,051,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

