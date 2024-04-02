DEI Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.30 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. DEI has a market cap of $149.58 million and $18.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00161959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

