DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in March

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

DBVT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,187. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

