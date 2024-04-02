David T. Lougee Sells 43,750 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TEGNA Trading Down 2.0 %

TGNA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 1,538,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,675,000 after buying an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after buying an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TEGNA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after buying an additional 445,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

