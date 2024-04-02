Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $128.18 Average PT from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.18.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,027 shares of company stock worth $102,761,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Datadog by 68.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

