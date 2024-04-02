Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,847. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,601. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

